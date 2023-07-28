Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi moved from prison to house arrest: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Myanmar's expelled civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's expelled civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved to house arrest after the military confined her following an overthrow in February 2021. Ms Suu Kyi was taken to an government building in Nay Pyi Taw on Monday, jail sources told BBC Burmese. She'd spent a year in isolation. The 78-year-old is serving a 33-year punishment, subsequent to being imprisoned in closed-door, military-run trials.

There has been no affirmation from the military of her exchange from prison, yet the transition to house capture could be a positive sign from the authorities, who have confronted various calls to deliver the nation's democratically-elected leader.

Suu Kyi, who was arrested on Feb. 1, 2021 when the military held onto power from her chosen government, has been sentenced to 33 years in jail subsequent to being sentenced on a range of charges brought by the military government.

A few of her cases are anticipating final requests. Her National League for Democracy party won in the 2020 election and was going to start a second five-year term in office.

Earlier, the official in Naypyitaw, who knows all about Suu Kyi's circumstance, informed The Associated Press that the military government will announce Suu Kyi's transfer on the event of consecrating a new giant statue of a sitting Buddha it has had constructed, an image of dedication in the larger part Buddhist country.

More details are awaited...

