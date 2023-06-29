Myanmar: Military fighter jets airstrike on Nyaung Kone village kill 10 civilians, several injured

Follow us on Image Source : AP Myanmar junta airstrikes on Nyaung Kone village

In yet another incident of airstrikes, the Myanmar junta killed at least ten civilians and injured more than 8 people after military fighter jets dropped multiple bombs on Nyaung Kone village in the northern Sagaing region. According to local media reports, the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking about the incident, Zaw Htet, head of the town’s People’s Administration told CNN that at least three bombs were dropped by a military fighter jet and added ten people were killed including a monk in the attack.

"Three women and seven men, in total 10 people were killed including a monk, while about 15 people were injured and sent to hospital," he said.

This came nearly two months after more than 100 people, including children, who were attending a ceremony held by opponents, were killed in the airstrike.

More than 3,000 civilians killed in the last two years

Notably, the junta regime overtook the democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi government in February 2021 by ousting. Since then, it has been imposing stringent laws against politicians and protestors and executing extrajudicial killings, razing villages and using air strikes as collective punishment of its opponents.

According to a report by the United Nations, more than 3,000 civilians are estimated to have been killed since then by security forces in the past two years. Besides, a report by The Irrawaddy claimed that current the regime had “imposed death sentences on over 150 people.”

Junta condemns India-US joint statement

Recently, the junta regime condemned the joint statement released by US and India when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Washington on his maiden state visit. "The leaders expressed deep concern about the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, and called for the release of all those arbitrarily detained, the establishment of constructive dialogue, and the transition of Myanmar towards an inclusive federal democratic system," read the joint statement.

Meanwhile, reacting to the joint statement, Myanmar’s foreign ministry argued that the detention was ruled under the law. “The foreign ministry seeks understanding, support and constructive cooperation of the international community to the government’s efforts to build a union based on democracy and federalism as well as condemnation of terrorism in all its forms to ensure peace and stability and development in Myanmar,” the ministry statement said.

