Massive fire breaks out at photo frames manufacturing unit near temple in Tirupati | VIDEO

Tirupati fire incident: A fire broke out in a photo frames manufacturing unit located in a building, in Tirupati on Friday.

According to media reports, the flame started spreading from the photo frame shop located in a five-storeyed building.

The workers in the shop and other people present at the building escaped the fire safely.

No casualties were reported.

Devotees were worried as the chariot of Govindaraju Swamy temple was near the incident site. They tried to move the chariot from there as there was a possibility of the chariot catching flame if the fire increases further, media reports read.

On the other hand, traffic was affected due to the fire incident and a chaotic situation prevailed in the streets soon after the fire incident.

On receiving the information, the fire officials reached the spot and doused the fire.

More details are awaited.

