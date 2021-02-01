Farmers' protest: Internet suspension at Delhi borders extended till Feb 2

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Farmers during their onging protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday extends the temporary suspension of internet at Delhi borders - Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders, till February 2, 11 pm, in the wake of farmers' protest. On January 30, the MHA had announced the suspension of internet services at the three borders, along with some adjoining areas, where farmers have been protesting against the new agri laws. The internet was earlier suspended till 11 pm of January 31.

The decision has been taken to "maintain public safety and averting public emergency" under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, an official had said.

The Haryana government too on Sunday had further extended the suspension of mobile internet services in 14 districts till 5 pm on February 1 to "prevent any disturbance of peace and public order" amid a protest by farmers against three farm laws.

According to an official statement, the government had extended the suspension of mobile internet services in districts of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar till 5 pm on February 1.

"This order has been issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these districts of Haryana. Any person who will be found guilty of violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions," it added.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the decision was taken in the wake of the situation which had built up following incidents of violence in the national capital on January 26.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally in Delhi called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.

