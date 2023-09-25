ED raids locations linked to members of banned PFI in Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday (September 25) carried out raids at several locations linked to former members of the banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) across Kerala.

Raids were conducted at various locations in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad districts of the state, police said.

“The houses of former PFI leaders Abdul Samad and Latheef were also searched in Wayanad and Thrissur districts,” the police added.

Sources said that the raids were conducted to ascertain the alleged source of funding for the banned outfit.

Further details are awaited...

The Union Home Ministry had on September 28, 2022 declared the PFI as an 'unlawful association' under UAPA and imposed a ban on it for five years.

(With PTI inputs)

