ED raids against Atiq Ahmed's aides: Cash, property documents seized at multiple locations

ED raids: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted fresh raids this week against some "renowned" builders, chartered accountants, and others associated with slain gangster Atiq Ahmed, and seized documents related to the sale and purchase of properties, cash worth over Rs 17 lakh and other materials, the agency said on Saturday. The ED raided 10 premises in Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Delhi on June 14 and 15, it added.

The searches were carried out on various associates of the slain gangster including builders, and CAs which led to the recovery of financial documents, bank statements, mobile phones, and laptops, the agency said. The physical and forensic analysis of the seized materials is being conducted.

The action comes as part of the probe into the allegations of kidnapping, extortion, and assault against the mafia-turned-politician and his men. Supreme Court had issued directions to the CBI to file an FIR to probe the allegations against Ahmed and his aides. The money laundering case against Ahmed and his associates stems from the CBI FIR.

What ED said on the raids

"Atiq Ahmad was a history-sheeter and ran a mafia gang that is involved in various crimes of serious nature for a long time. Around 100 FIRs of crimes related to murder, extortion, land grabbing, etc. were lodged against him in various police stations," the ED said.

"It was found during probe that by indulging in criminal activities since 1989 and by usurping government and other people's land properties, Atiq Ahmad amassed huge property in his name and that of his family members and also in the name of his associates and other benamidars (in whose name a benami property is standing)," it added.

Notably, searches were first conducted by the ED in this case on April 12 and 13 which led to the seizure of cash worth Rs 84.68 lakh, besides gold bars worth Rs 60 lakh, gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 2.85 crore, and other documents.

Atiq Ahmed killed in Prayagraj on April 15

Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on April 15 night at point-blank range by three assailants posing as journalists in the presence of the police personnel. The duo were being taken to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup. Atiq was an accused in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal (an eye witness in the case) murder case. Atiq was convicted in the 2007 Umesh Pal kidnapping case on March 28, weeks before his killing.

(With inputs from PTI)

