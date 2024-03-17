EC's fresh data shows TMC second largest recipient of electoral bonds after BJP | Details of other parties

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The fresh data released by the Election Commission on Sunday showed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was the second-largest recipient of the electoral bonds after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The data also showed the amount that different parties encashed from the electoral bonds. Parties like Congress, Samajwadi Party, AIADMK, National Conference (NC) and others received donations via electoral bonds.

List of parties that encashed bonds

BJP - Rs Rs 6,986.5 crore

- Rs Rs 6,986.5 crore TMC - Rs 1,397 crore

- Rs 1,397 crore Congress - 1,334.35 crore

- 1,334.35 crore BRS - Rs 1,322 crore

- Rs 1,322 crore BJD - Rs 944.5 crore

- Rs 944.5 crore YSR Congress - Rs 442.8 crore

- Rs 442.8 crore TDP - Rs 181.35 crore

- Rs 181.35 crore SP - Rs 14.05 crore

- Rs 14.05 crore Akali Dal - Rs 7.26 crore

- Rs 7.26 crore AIADMK - Rs 6.05 crore

- Rs 6.05 crore National Conference - Rs 50 lakh

These details are believed to be pertaining to the period before April 12, 2019. Electoral bond details after this date were made public by the poll panel last week. The data was revealed on the order of the Supreme Court.

Political parties had filed data on Electoral Bonds in sealed cover as directed by the Supreme Court's interim order dated April 12, 2019, the poll panel said in a statement.

SC's direction to SBI on electoral bonds

Earlier, the apex court had directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to disclose the details of the bonds to the EC by the close of business hours on March 12. In its fresh application, the poll panel has said the apex court had observed in its March 11 order that "copies of the statements which were filed by the ECI before this court would be maintained in the office of the ECI".

"It is most respectfully submitted herein that in compliance of the orders passed by this court and in order to maintain the confidentiality of the aforesaid information /data, the Election Commission of India forwarded the documents received by it to this court in sealed covers/boxes, without retaining any copies of the same," the application said. "Thus, no copies of the documents/statements filed by the Election Commission of India before this court in the instant case were ever retained by it," it said.

