Earthquake in Ladakh: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit Ladakh at around 7:38 am on Tuesday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt around 401 km North of Kargil.

The quake in the earthquake-prone Himalayan region was at a latitude of 38.12 degrees and longitude of 76.82 degrees at a depth of 150 km, the seismology centre added. However, there were no reports of casualties or damage to property.

Further details are awaited.

