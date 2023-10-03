Uttarakhand: Two back-to-back earthquakes jolt state in span of two hours today | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Another Earthquake jolts Uttarakhand

Another earthquake tremor of 4.3 magnitude was felt in Uttarakhand within a gap of two hours on Tuesday. The second quake struck in the state's Pithoragarh district at around 5:04 pm, after several states in North India including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand experienced tremors on Tuesday afternoon.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 17:04:13 IST, Lat: 29.42 & Long: 81.18, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 94km E of Pithoragarh," National Center for Seismology posted on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

More details are awaited...

