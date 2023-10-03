Tuesday, October 03, 2023
     
Uttarakhand: Two back-to-back earthquakes jolt state in span of two hours today | Check details

Uttarakhand suffered two back-to-back earthquakes after several states in North India were jolted by tremors on Tuesday. The second tremor of 4.3 magnitude was felt in Pithoragarh district at around 5:04 pm.

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) Updated on: October 03, 2023 18:05 IST
Another earthquake tremor of 4.3 magnitude was felt in Uttarakhand within a gap of two hours on Tuesday. The second quake struck in the state's Pithoragarh district at around 5:04 pm, after several states in North India including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand experienced tremors on Tuesday afternoon. 

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 17:04:13 IST, Lat: 29.42 & Long: 81.18, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 94km E of Pithoragarh," National Center for Seismology posted on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter). 

More details are awaited...

