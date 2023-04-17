Monday, April 17, 2023
     
Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hits Assam, strong tremors felt in Guwahati

No reports of loss of life or damage to property have been received yet.

April 17, 2023
Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hits Assam, strong tremors felt in Guwahati

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit Assam on Monday. The tremors of the quake were felt in Guwahati along with neighbouring countries of Bangladesh and Bhutan. 

The epicentre of the quake was in Kamrup district and it lay at a depth of 10 km. 

No reports of loss of life or damage to property have been received yet. As per the National Center for Seismology website, the jolt was felt at 4.52 PM.

The tremor was felt in different parts of the state, including in the largest city Guwahati.

The North Eastern region falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequently hit the region.

