Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Araria, Bihar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Araria, Bihar at around 5.35 am on Wednesday morning. The depth of the earthquake was 10 Km, said National Center for Seismology.

People in the region woke up to panic-stricken experiences as they felt the jolt and came out of their homes.

Meanwhile, no news of the loss of life or properties reported so far.

Earlier on March 22, people in Delhi-NCR felt strong tremors around 10.22 pm on Tuesday night. It was estimated magnitude 6.6 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. No loss to life or property was reported. According to USGS, tremors were felt in Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

