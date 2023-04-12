Wednesday, April 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Araria, Bihar

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Araria, Bihar

Wednesday morning gave a jolting experience to people in the Araria. However, the tremor was below a dangerous level.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2023 7:21 IST
People in Araria woke to jolting experience
Image Source : ANI People in Araria woke to jolting experience

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Araria, Bihar at around 5.35 am on Wednesday morning. The depth of the earthquake was 10 Km, said National Center for Seismology.

People in the region woke up to panic-stricken experiences as they felt the jolt and came out of their homes.

Meanwhile, no news of the loss of life or properties reported so far.

Earlier on March 22, people in Delhi-NCR felt strong tremors around 10.22 pm on Tuesday night. It was estimated magnitude 6.6 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. No loss to life or property was reported. According to USGS, tremors were felt in Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Also read- Earthquake: 6.6 magnitude tremors rock Afghanistan, India, Pakistan; jolts Delhi-NCR

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News