Dumka Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP leader Sita Soren to take on JMM's Nalin Soren in Jharkhand.

Dumka Lok Sabha election 2024: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) nominated its Shikaripada legislator Nalin Soren from the Dumka Lok Sabha seat on Thursday (April 4), making it clear that jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren will not contest from the constituency as speculated earlier.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already nominated Sita Soren, former JMM MLA and sister-in-law of Hemant Soren, from the Dumka constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST). Notably, the saffron party had on March 2 renominated sitting MP Sunil Soren from Dumka but later withdrew his candidature in order to field Sita Soren from the seat.

Sunil Soren had defeated JMM president Shibu Soren in the 2019 polls by a margin of around 47,590 votes.

Who is BJP candidate Sita Soren?

Sita Soren, a three-term MLA and elder daughter-in-law of JMM patriarch Shibu Soren, joined the BJP last month. She alleged that she was neglected by the JMM and was in isolation after the death of her husband Durga Soren in 2009.

Dumka will go to the polls on June 1 (Saturday).

I.N.D.I.A bloc seat-sharing agreement

As per the I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders, an initial seat-sharing agreement has been finalised for all the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. According to the initial understanding, the Congress would contest from seven seats and the JMM from five. The RJD and CPI (ML) Liberation would field candidates in one seat each.

Jharkhand's parliamentary constituencies

There are 14 parliamentary constituencies in Jharkhand and as per the seat-sharing arrangement between the BJP and AJSU Party, Giridih seat has been left for the AJSU Party. At present, Giridih seat is represented by AJSU Party's Chandra Prakash Chaudhary.

JMM candidate Nalin Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which leads the ruling coalition in the state, on Thursday announced the first list of the two candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded Nalin Soren from Dumka constituency.

According to the broad seat-sharing formula, Congress is expected to contest 7 of 14 seats in Jharkhand. JMM is expected to contest five and RJD and CPI (ML) one seat each. RJD is keen to contest at least two seats.

When will people vote in Jharkhand?

Elections will be held in Jharkhand in four phases- May 13, 20, 25, and June 1.

2019 poll results

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand with the BJP winning 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress got one seat each.

2024 Lok Sabha elections

