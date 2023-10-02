DGCA proposes prohibiting use of perfume for pilots and crew: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representation purpose only

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed a draft that could mandate pilots and crew members to refrain from using perfumes during the breathalyzer test. India’s civil aviation regulator has come up with the draft because perfumes generally have a high alcohol content and can affect the breathalyzer test.

What does draft include?

“No crew member shall consume any medicine/formulation or use any substance such as mouthwash/tooth gel/perfume or any product containing alcohol which may result in a positive breathalyzer test. Any crew member who is undergoing such medication shall consult the company doctor before undertaking a flying assignment," the draft read, as per the news agency ANI.

According to the DGCA chief, this is only a draft Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) put in the public domain for stakeholder comments.”

It should be mentioned here that Airlines in India including the regulator DGCA are very strict about breath analyzer tests before any operation, which is why such tests are always under the surveillance of cameras.

(With ANI inputs)

