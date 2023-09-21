DGCA suspends approval of Air India's Flight Safety Chief for one month: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday suspended the approval of Air India's Flight Safety Chief for one month for certain lapses. Earlier on July 25 and 26, the regulator's team carried out the surveillance of Air India in the areas of internal audit, accident prevention work and availability of required technical manpower.

"The approval of the Chief of Flight Safety of Air India has been suspended for a period of one month for the lapses established," the aviation watchdog said in a statement.

The surveillance found deficiencies in the accident prevention work carried out by the organisation and the availability of the requisite technical manpower as required in the approved Flight Safety Manual and the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements, DGCA stated in a release.

