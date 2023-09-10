'Under PM Modi's rule, we will recite Hanuman Chalisa in Pakistan too': Fadnavis | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Dahihandi program in Amravati

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during the Dahihandi program in Amravati, said one day under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, one day the Hanuman Chalisa will be recited in Pakistan also.

Fadnavis said MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana were jailed for 12 days for reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

He asked if Hanuman Chalisa will not be recited in India then will it be recited in Pakistan. Fadnavis further said the day is not far when we will go to Pakistan and read Hanuman Chalisa there.

Does anyone put anyone in jail for reciting Hanuman Chalisa, asked the minister.

Attacking the previous government, the Deputy Chief Minister asked which kind of people they were, how can someone be jailed for reciting Hanuman Chalisa, and how can someone impose a ban on reciting Hanuman Chalisa in India.

Those who did this (ban) the public will now make them sit at home, he asserted.

"We will not tolerate this anymore. Here the names of Ram, Hanuman and Chhatrapati Shivaji will be recited," he added.

"Uddhav Thackeray was sitting with Stalin 2 days ago. The same Stalin's son had likened Hinduism (Sanatan Dharma) to dengue, malaria and coronavirus. He had called for the abolition of Sanatan Dharma. Today I would like to say from here no one has enough power to destroy Hinduism," Fadnavis said.

He said those, who attacked Hindustan to destroy Hinduism, were destroyed themselves.

"Those who are trying to destroy Hinduism should understand that as long as there is even one Hindu alive in this country, the flag of Hinduism will fly in the world and no one can stop it," he asserted.

Latest India News