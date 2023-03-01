Delhi weather update: NCR people wake up to rainy morning, IMD predicts thunderstorms for today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi weather update: NCR people wakes up to rainy morning, IMD predicts thunderstorms for today.

Delhi weather update: The residents of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) today (March 1) woke up to a rainy morning causing a dip in temperature. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in parts of Delhi and NCR during the next two hours on Wednesday.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North-West Delhi, South-West Delhi (Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh), NCR (Bahadurgarh) Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar (Haryana) and in the adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi, NCR ( Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram) Karnal, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha (UP) during next 2 hours," the Met Office said in a statement.

More details are awaited.

ALSO READ: Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature settles at 9°C, AQI remains in 'poor' category

