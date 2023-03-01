Wednesday, March 01, 2023
     
Delhi weather update: NCR people wake up to rainy morning, IMD predicts thunderstorms for today

Delhi weather update: Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday morning that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in parts of Delhi and NCR during the next two hours.

Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2023 7:42 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi weather update: NCR people wakes up to rainy morning, IMD predicts thunderstorms for today.

Delhi weather update: The residents of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) today (March 1) woke up to a rainy morning causing a dip in temperature. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in parts of Delhi and NCR during the next two hours on Wednesday.  

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North-West Delhi, South-West Delhi (Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh), NCR (Bahadurgarh) Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar (Haryana) and in the adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi, NCR ( Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram) Karnal, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha (UP) during next 2 hours," the Met Office said in a statement. 

More details are awaited. 

