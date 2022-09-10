Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, light rain likely

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A worker pulls his tricycle cart during a sudden shower of monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Highlights IMD predicted light rains in the national capital for today.

The minimum temperature settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

The maximum is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, an IMD bulletin said.

Delhi weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted light rains in the national capital, as the minimum temperature settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. With this, Delhites might be in for some respite from heat today.

The maximum is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said. Relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 82 per cent, it showed.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' (104) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With PTI Inputs)

