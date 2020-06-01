Image Source : PTI All market shops to open in Delhi, no odd-even restrictions: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that all market shops in Delhi will open without any restrictions of odd-even.

" We had issued odd-even guidelines for the shops to open in Delhi. As per the new guidelines issued by the Central government, there is no such requirement so we are relaxing this restriction. All shops will now be allowed to open," Kejriwal said.

With borders opening up but Corona cases rising, can Delhi open its hospitals for treatment of ppl from across the country? Will it put pressure on capacity to handle Corona? Should Delhi’s hospitals be reserved for Delhi residents?- We seek ur suggestions https://t.co/OXe7M6ZRM4 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 1, 2020

Delhi government has also relaxed the staggered timing restriction on the industries. "All industries will now be allowed to open in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister announced the opening of barber shops and salons

