All market shops to open in Delhi, no odd-even restrictions: Kejriwal

Monday, June 01, 2020
     
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that all market shops in Delhi will open without any restrictions of odd-even. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 01, 2020 13:07 IST
Image Source : PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that all market shops in Delhi will open without any restrictions of odd-even. 

" We had issued odd-even guidelines for the shops to open in Delhi. As per the new guidelines issued by the Central government, there is no such requirement so we are relaxing this restriction. All shops will now be allowed to open," Kejriwal said. 

Delhi government has also relaxed the staggered timing restriction on the industries. "All industries will now be allowed to open in Delhi," Kejriwal said. 

The Delhi Chief Minister announced the opening of barber shops and salons 

