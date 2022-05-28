Gear up Delhiites! Rain likely in city, maximum temperature to settle at 41 degrees Celsius

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rain likely in city, maximum temperature to settle at 41 degrees Celcius

The national capital is likely to experience some downpour today, as the minimum temperature settled at 26.9 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 41 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Mild dust storm with rain and hail is possible over south Delhi, Faridabad, Palwal, Agra, Mathura, Hodal, and Narnaul, vice-president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat said.

According to an IMD bulletin, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 km per hour would occur over and in the adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Karnal (Haryana) Gangoh, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh).

Delhi's air quality index at 9 am was 182, which is in the 'moderate' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With PTI Inputs)

