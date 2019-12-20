Protesters torch vehicle outside Delhi Police office in Daryaganj | VIDEO

Protesters set vehicle on fire in Delhi's Daryaganj

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in Delhi's Daryaganj on Friday. The agitators set a vehicle on fire during the violent protests. They also pelted stones on police, following which the cops resorted to usage of water cannons to disperse the protesters. Slippers, shoes, and stones were seen all across the road after the incident.

Earlier on Friday, thousands of people held a massive protest near the historic Jama Masjid in central Delhi on Sunday, shouting slogans and holding placards voicing their anguish against the new citizenship law amidst heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces. A large number of people joined the demonstration after attending the Friday prayers at the mosque. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, holding up a copy of the Constitution, was leading the protesters.

