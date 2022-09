Delhi Police arrested abconding accused Amanat Ali in connection with an alleged attempt to kill a 16-year-old girl in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Thursday. Ali dislosed that the victim girl was in contact with him through social media, police said adding that the victim stopped talking with him some time ago due to which he was unhappy and he determined to eliminate the girl.

Hence, he contacted the accused Bobby & Pawan to execute his plan.

