Delhi allotted more than its oxygen quota, govt responsibility to rationalise it: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Amid oxygen shortage in the national capital, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said Delhi has been allotted more than the quota they had asked for and now to rationalise it in a timely manner and the responsibility to finely plan it lies with the state government.

"Delhi has been allotted more than the (oxygen) quota they had asked for, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal even thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for that yesterday... now to rationalise the quota in a timely manner and the responsibility to finely plan it lies with state government," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

The statement from the Union Minister has come at a time when several Delhi hospitals are facing oxygen shortage.

Earlier in the day, the Union government decided to grant full exemption from Basic Customs Duty and health cess on import of oxygen and oxygen related equipment for three months. The government also exempted basic customs duty on import of Covid vaccines with immediate effect for a period of three months.

The decision came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review steps taken to boost oxygen availability in the country. He emphasized that there was an immediate need to augment the supply of medical grade oxygen as well as equipment required for patient care both at home and in hospitals.

