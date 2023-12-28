Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory for New Year’s eve | Check before you plan your celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

New Year’s eve: To ensure the smooth flow of traffic on New Year's Eve, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory outlining specific restrictions and alternate routes for a smooth regulation of traffic in the national capital.

"Delhi Traffic Police made elaborate traffic arrangements throughout the city for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic on the eve of New Year covering the whole of Delhi where such celebrations may be organised," read the Traffic Police advisory.

Traffic restrictions in Delhi

As per the advisory, no vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond Mandi House roundabout, Bengali Market roundabout, north foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (Barakhamba Road-Tolstoy Marg Crossing), Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road, near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station), RK Ashram Marg - Chitragupta Marg Crossing, Gole Market roundabout, New Delhi GPO roundabout, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road - Bangla Sahib Lane, Panchkuian Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, Windsor place roundabout, Buta Singh Marg roundabout, and State Entry Road-New Delhi Railway Station.

Notably, vehicles carrying valid passes will be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place.

Parking arrangements

To address the parking challenges in Connaught Place, the advisory provides a list of designated parking areas, urging motorists to utilise these spaces and avoid improper parking to prevent towing and prosecution.

Motorists can park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana on Kali Bari Marg, Pt. Pant Marg and Bhai Veer Singh Marg. They can also park their vehicles near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR and also near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg upto Baroda House, Minto Road on Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, near Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Pahar Ganj.

According to the advisory, parking will also be allowed near the Bengali market roundabout on Babar Road and Tansen Marg, Windsor Place on Rajender Prasad Road and Raisina Road, Gole Market at Peshwa Road, Service Road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg and RK Ashram Road, and near Buta Singh roundabout on Jantar Mantar Road and Raisina Road.

“Limited parking space will be available near Connaught Place on first come, first serve basis. Improperly parked vehicles will be towed away and owners prosecuted,” the advisory stated.

Routes suggested for commuters

The advisory also outlines suggested routes for commuters, emphasising alternative paths for movement between different parts of the city, with a specific focus on North to South and East to West movements.

According to the advisory, commuters must avoid Najafgarh Road, (Dwarka Mor to Zakhira flyover) & Outer Ring Road (from Janak Puri to Peeragarh Chowk), Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, roundabout RML, Park Street, Shankar Road, Press Enclave Road Saket to go towards Ring Road, Firoz Gandhi Marg and Veer Savarkar Marg to go Central Market Lajpat Nagar, Bhisham Pitamah Marg to go toward New Delhi from Andrews Ganj and from Lodhi Road to go towards Ring Road AIIMS.

“As there will be heavy traffic due to New Year’s Eve celebration at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj, avoid Nelson Mandela Road to go to Gurugram, use Olof Palme Marg, RTR. Use RTR Aurobindo Marg and Brig. Hoshiyar Singh Marg to go to IGI Airport,” it said.

“Due to New Year’s Eve celebrations at various places in Aerocity the traffic movement may be slow as there will be intensive checking at the entrance of Aerocity, commuters who are planning to go to Airport are advised to plan their travel keeping sufficient time in hand. Traffic will remain heavy at Hansraj Gupta Marg due to New Year celebrations at GK-1 Market,” it said.

Additionally, the advisory highlights special checking measures, including strict action against drunken driving, over-speeding, stunt biking, and reckless driving. Detective cameras have been strategically installed to identify and prosecute violators, and a significant police presence is expected to maintain order during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

A senior traffic cop said that Delhiites are encouraged to plan their travel, use public transport, and adhere to traffic regulations to ensure a safe and joyous New Year’s Eve celebration.

250 Delhi Traffic Police teams to be deployed

As per the officials, a total of 2,500 police personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and 250 teams will be tasked with checking drunken driving on New Year’s eve.

Special Commissioner of Police (traffic) SS Yadav told the news agecny PTI the traffic moving towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 pm on Sunday.

He said that adequate personnel will be deployed in areas where high footfall is expected and traffic movement will be regulated accordingly.

“Around 2,500 traffic personnel will be deployed for smooth vehicular movement and 250 teams will be deployed to check drunken driving. Around 450 motorcycles will also be positioned at different places,” Yadav said.

“Dangerous and stunt driving or riding will not be tolerated. Vehicles will be towed away if found parked improperly,” Yadav said. Police will also carry alcometres to determine whether or not a person has alcohol in his blood, he added.

Nodia Traffic advisory for New Year’s eve

The Noida Police have also issued a traffic advisory for the new year's eve, cautioning the public about diversions that will come up near crowded markets and shopping malls on December 31.

The police also cautioned that strict action, including imposing substantial fines and seizing vehicles, would be taken against individuals found violating traffic rules, particularly in cases of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In the advisory, the police said various traffic arrangements and diversions will be made to reduce vehicle congestion on roads on New Year's Eve. The diversions will come up near the Sector 18 market, shopping malls such as the Greater Indian Place, DLF Mall of India, Gardens Galleria, Centre Stage Mall, Logix, Spectrum, Starling Edge, SkyOne and the Advant Navis in Noida and Ansal, Venice Mall and Gaur City Mall, Pari Chow, Jagat Farm in Greater Noida, according to the police advisory.

The police advised the people to only park their vehicles at designated parking lots and not leave those on the roads or unauthorised spots. "In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number - 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience," the police stated in the advisory.

(With agencies input)

