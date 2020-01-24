Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway to start soon: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said on Friday the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway would start soon and it would pass from Sohna in Gurugram district. He said with the construction of the highway, development of several areas in Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra would be done. Talking to the media in Manesar in Gurugram district, Gadkari said this highway will work as a growth engine for these areas and on completion of this, the travelling time between Delhi and Mumbai will be shortened by 12 hours.

He said the highway will be completed in the tenure of the present government and along with it, logistic parks and smart cities etc. will also be developed.

Earlier, Gadkari along with General (retd) V.K. Singh, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, reviewed all national highway development projects in a two-day meeting in Manesar.

Gadkari said that flyover repair work on Hero Honda roundabout in Gurugram will be completed by February 15. He also assured that this flyover would not require repair for the next five years.

Also Read: First Indian victim of coronavirus needs Rs 1 cr fund for treatment: report

Also Read: 69 pc want tax free income to be hiked to Rs 5 lakh in the Union Budget