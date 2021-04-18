Oxygen left for an hour, 35 Covid patients on support, says hospital, cops arrange supply in quick action

Image Source : AP Delhi Police officers stand at a check point during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi.

Delhi Police on Sunday arranged emergency oxygen requirement for Mansa Ram hospital situated at Nangloi-Nazafgarh road after it received distress call around 1:30 pm from the hospital director Rajesh Dabas. The region comes under the jurisdiction of police station Nihal Vihar.

The director informed that there are 35 COVID patients in the hospital who are on oxygen support adding the supply is depleting fast and would only last for an hour.

He further informed cops of contacting all concerned departments but could not get any response due to shortage of oxygen.

Immediately senior officers were apprised of the situation. Additional DCP/OD Sudhanshu Dhama coordinated with several officials and also directed two teams under ACP Ashish to immediately rush to Mundka and Bawana to arrange oxygen cylinders from suppliers.

ALSO READ | Railways to run oxygen express trains using green corridors in fight against Covid

It was learnt from supplier at Bawana facility that there is scarcity of oxygen cylinders due to the ongoing pandemic. However due to emergency at Mansa Ram Hospital, 10 oxygen cylinders were organised immediately and 10 more after half an hour.

The police team of Nihal Vihar station escorted the vehicle carrying 20 oxygen cylinders to Mansa Ram hospital.

Director of the Mansa Ram Hospital thanked Delhi Police for their immediate response and timely help in saving precious lives.

ALSO READ | Delhi couple, stopped for not wearing mask, insults cops | Watch

Latest India News