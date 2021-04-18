Delhi couple, stopped for not wearing mask, insults cops | Watch

Image Source : @ABHAYPARASHAR Couple misbehaved with cops after they were stopped for flouting Covid norms.

A couple misbehaved with the Delhi Police personnel at Darya Ganj after they were stopped by cops for not wearing face masks. The couple was travelling in their private vehicle.

The couple misbehaved with police, as they were seen shouting, scolding the cops asking with what authority police personnel had stopped them. The two gave bizarre reasons for not wearing the mask.

The woman said that she won't pay the fine and started arguing with the cops. Both were taken to Darya Ganj Police Station.

The violators have been identified as Pankaj and his wife Abha, resident of Patel Nagar.

Moreover, the woman was heard saying "... I have cleared UPSC..." listening to which one of the cops said since she has cleared UPSC, therefore, she should be behave more responsibly..." The heated conversation between the couple and cops continued.

An FIR under various sections of IPC has been lodged against them.

