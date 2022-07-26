Delhi: Man shot dead in Laxmi Nagar; FIR registered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi crime news: The deceased was identified as Anas, a resident of Laxmi Nagar.

Delhi crime news : A man was shot dead allegedly by two of his friends in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, a Delhi Police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east Delhi), Priyanka Kashyap said an information was received in Laxmi Nagar police station from Dr Hedgewar hospital, Delhi, regarding one patient named Anas who was declared brought dead after sustaining a gunshot injury.

"During initial enquiry, a relative of the deceased has raised suspicion that the two friends of the deceased have most likely killed Anas," the DCP added.

The suspects were identified as Sameer (21) and Israr (22), both residents of the same locality in Laxmi Nagar.

The police have registered an FIR under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are investigating the matter.

(With IANS inputs)

