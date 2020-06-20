Image Source : PTI Delhi LG withdraws compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients

Lt Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal has withdrawn the controversial order issued by him which stated that anyone found positive for coronavirus in the national capital will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for five days.

"Regarding institutional isolation, only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment & do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation," the LG said on Twitter after the meeting.

In another tweet, he said the DDMA approved recommendations of high level expert committee for fixing subsidised rates for COVID-19 treatment in Delhi's private hospitals.

The Delhi government had opposed the order, stating that dismantling its home isolation strategy could have an adverse effect.

For the first time, Delhi recorded over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday in its highest single-day spike so far, pushing the tally to 53,116 cases.

With 66 fatalities in 24 hours, the death toll reached 2,035.

