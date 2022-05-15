Scorching heatwave continues in Delhi as maximum temperature breaches 49-degree mark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A man covers his head with his handkerchief to avoid the scorching heat on a hot summer day in New Delhi, Sunday, May 15, 2022.

As the national capital continues to battle the scorching heatwave, the maximum temperature in Delhi breached the 49-degree mark. However, some respite from the heat can be expected in the coming days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of a dust storm or thunderstorm. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be 41 and 28 degrees celcius respectively, the weather body said.

With scanty rains owing to feeble Western Disturbances, Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave at the end of that month had sent the maximum soaring to 46 and 47 degrees Celsius in several parts of the city.

Delhi received a minuscule 0.3 mm of rainfall in April against a monthly average of 12.2 mm. March saw no rainfall against a normal of 15.9 mm. The IMD had predicted above-normal temperatures in May.

Earlier today, the IMD predicted that the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, is likely to rise to 45 degrees Celsius.



The primary weather station had recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was the highest this year so far. It was 42.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Delhi on Saturday saw the maximum rise to 46.9 degrees Celsius at Sports Complex, 46.4 degrees Celsius at Pitampura, 45.8 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur and 45.4 degrees Celsius at Ridge and Ayanagar.

(With PTI Inputs)

