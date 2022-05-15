Delhi, its not going to be a chill Sunday! Heatwave to peak today, IMD issues 'orange alert'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A man takes a bath under a public water tap on a hot summer day

Delhi heatwave update: Delhi will witness another severe heatwave today, warned the India Meteorological Department, adding that mercury could sour to 45 degrees celsius today. The IMD had issued an 'orange alert' for today, for the second consecutive day. The heat will peak today, warned the IMD.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, is likely to rise to 45 degrees Celsius. The primary weather station had recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was the highest this year so far. It was 42.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Delhi on Saturday saw the maximum rise to 46.9 degrees Celsius at Sports Complex, 46.4 degrees Celsius at Pitampura, 45.8 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur and 45.4 degrees Celsius at Ridge and Ayanagar.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies with heatwave conditions at most places while severe heatwave conditions are predicted in isolated areas of the national capital.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 45 degrees Celsius, it said.

Relief from tomorrow

The IMD said that the national capital's heat is likely to simmer down starting Monday. Cloudy skies and thunder may provide some relief from the intense heat next week.

With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. A heatwave at the month-end had sent the mercury soaring to 46 and 47 degrees Celsius in several parts of the city.

Alert for several states

Not just the national capital, but West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar will also witmess high temperatures on Sunday, warned the IMD, and issued an 'orange' alert for several states.

In Madhya Pradesh, while the capital is witnessing a slight drizzle, many states will witness a heatwave, said the IMD. A red alert has been issued for 20 districts.

In desert-clad Rajasthan too, the maximum temperature expected can reach 48 degrees celcius today.

Uttar Pradesh's Banda has been the key victim of heatwave, and the mercury is likely to soar to 48 degrees celcius today as well, after hitting the 49 degrees mark yesterday. The IMD had issued an alert for 12 districts in the state.

Rains in many states

While most of north India reeled under a scorching heatwave, Assam and Kerala have been victims of floods, and heavy rains. In Assam's Dima Hasao, at least three people, including a woman were killed due to landslides.

