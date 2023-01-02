Delhi Kanjhawala case: AAP pickets LG house on Sultanpuri woman's death, accuses BJP of 'shielding member'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Delhi Kanjhawala Case: The AAP on Monday attacked the BJP alleging that one of the accused in the Sultanpuri car accident case - Manoj Mittal - is linked to it and also picketed the Delhi Lieutenant Governor for being "negligent" in the matter.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj shared a video with media claiming that a hoarding outside the Sultanpuri Police Station, where the accused is currently lodged, bears the picture of Mittal.

On the other hand, several other AAP leaders and workers gathered outside Saxena's residence at Civil Lines and demanded his resignation.

A 20-year-old woman riding a scooter was hit by a car and dragged for around 12 kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday. Five men travelling in a Maruti Baleno have been apprehended in connection with the incident, police said.

Bhardwaj alleged that the woman who was dragged under the car of the accused was found naked, and demanded that the police conduct an investigation into whether she was raped too.

"Police are trying to cover up the matter because one of the culprits is a BJP member. The DCP is covering up the case saying the music in the car was so loud that the perpetrators didn't notice a girl was stuck in their car.

"How is it possible that the girl's clothes were missing when her body was recovered? There should be an investigation into this matter," Bhardwaj said.

Staging protest outside Raj Niwas, AAP MLA Atishi alleged that the incident has "exposed" the Delhi Police and the LG.

"The LG has been negligent about the incident. His only focus is to interfere in the work of the Delhi government. The women in Delhi are not safe.

It is the job of the LG to improve law and order, but all he does is politics. VK Saxena should resign if he cannot provide security to the women of Delhi," she alleged.

Around 200 AAP leaders and workers gathered outside Raj Niwas at Civil Lines and raised slogans seeking answers over the incident and demanding the LG's resignation.

Security around Saxena's residence has been beefed up with barricades and the deployment of water canons.

"The LG and Delhi Police are trying to save the BJP leader. Even after such a gruesome incident, the Delhi Police has booked the accused under minor sections," Pathak claimed.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it the "rarest of rare crimes" and demanded the strictest punishment for those behind the incident, while Saxena said his head hung in shame over the "inhuman" crime.

Kejriwal also said he spoke to Saxena about the incident and requested him to take exemplary action against the culprits.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP's media cell head Harish Khurana claimed that the AAP is "politicising" the Sultanpuri incident and that their party strongly the whole incident and demands death for all guilty.

"Saurabh Bhardwaj calling the Sultanpuri incident collusion between BJP and LG is very shameful. BJP strongly opposes this entire incident and demands the hanging of all the accused involved in it.

"Instead of doing politics, AAP should get the entire matter investigated through a fast-track court," Khurana said.

A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has also surfaced on social media.

PTI could not independently check the veracity of the video. The footage also led to claims that the victim was raped and killed, but police have maintained it was an accident.

