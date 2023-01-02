Delhi Kanjhawala case: Woman was dragged for 10-12 km, medical report will decide next action, say police

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, CCTV Delhi girl dies after being dragged for several kilometers.

Delhi Kanjhawala case: The Delhi Police on Monday said that further investigation into the Kanjhawala death case will be carried out based on the medical report. Dr Sagar P Hooda, Special CP (L&O) Zone II told media persons during a press conference that multiple teams have been formed to investigate the case wherein a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooty was allegedly hit by a car and dragged under the vehicle for several kilometres. "The Delhi Police is in touch with the victim's family," Hooda said. A detailed order from the court is awaited.

What is Kanjhawala case?

In the wee hours of January 1 (Sunday), a 20-year-old woman riding a scooty was hit by a car and dragged for several kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, police said. Five men were travelling in the Maruti Baleno which hit the girl on a scooty. A purported video of the woman's body without clothes and broken legs made rounds on social media.

The footage also led to claims that the victim was raped and murdered, but the police called it an accident. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to the police in the matter.

According to police, information was received at 3.24 am in Kanjhawala police station (Rohini district) that a body was tied to a car going towards the Qutubgarh area.

AAP protests outside L-G's residence

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Monday staged a protest outside the residence of Lieutenant General VK Saxena and demanded his resignation over the incident of a woman's body being dragged for four kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter.

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded the strictest punishment for those behind the incident, Saxena said his head hung in shame over the "inhuman" crime.

Around 200 AAP leaders and workers, including MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Durgesh Pathak, gathered outside Raj Niwas at Civil Lines and raised slogans seeking answers over the incident and demanding the L-G's resignation.

Security around the L-G's residence has been beefed up with barricades being put up and water canons deployed in the area.

Police have said the victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for postmortem. They said the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.

