Delhi horror: 'Not a single piece of cloth was on her body'- Victim's mother questions cop's accident theory

The death of a woman after being hit and dragged by a car in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area on early Sunday morning triggered huge outrage on Monday. The victim, who was driving a two-wheeler and was dragged by the accused’s car for a few kilometres, was later taken to a hospital but doctors declared her brought dead.

After being hit by the car, the body got entangled in the wheel of the 4-wheeler and was dragged alongside. All five occupants of the car have been apprehended.

What victim's mother said

"I had a conversation with her at around 9 pm, she said she'll return by 3-4am. She used to work as event planner for weddings. In morning, I got a call from police and was informed about the accident. I was taken to the police station and was made to wait," said deceased's mother.

"When my brother arrived at the police station, he was told about the death of my daughter. My brother told me about it. My daughter was the only person earning in our family. She was wearing so many clothes but not single piece of cloth was there on her body, what kind of accident was it," she added.

AAP to gherao LG’s residence

The AAP will be laying a siege around Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's residence on Monday to protest against the "weak" law-and-order situation in the national capital.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said women are not safe in the city. His comments came in the backdrop of an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and her body dragged for four kilometres from outer Delhi's Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on Sunday.

"The national capital is becoming a crime city. Our sisters and daughters are not safe in Delhi. And the LG has left the responsibility of law and order to do politics. At 2 pm on Monday, we will gherao the LG's residence in protest over the weak law-and-order situation," Pathak said in a tweet in Hindi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the incident as "shameful" and said the culprits should be "punished severely".

"What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman's death. The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car in which the accused were travelling, police said.

Delhi LG’s reaction

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has condemned an incident, saying his head hung in shame over the "inhuman" crime.

"My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators.

"Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," Saxena said in a tweet on Sunday night.

The LG further cautioned against opportunistic scavenging and urged people to work towards a more sensitive society.

"Even as every possible support/help and beyond to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let's together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society," he said.

