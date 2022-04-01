Delhi reports 131 new Covid cases today, one death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

Delhi reported 131 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday and one death, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.57 per cent.

The city has recorded zero fatality count on multiple days this month. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation in Delhi has also fallen significantly over the last few weeks. As of February 1, the total number of home isolation cases stood at 12,312. The number stood at 324 on Thursday, the bulletin stated. There are 9,791 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 62 (0.63 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

Latest India News