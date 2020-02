Image Source : FILE Delhi: Fire at hotel in Karol Bagh (Representational Image)

A fire broke out at a hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Tuesday night, a Delhi Fire Service official said. A call about the blaze was received at 10.48 pm, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said. Efforts are being made to douse the flames, the official added.

More details awaited.

