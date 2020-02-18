Fire breaks out near Prestige Lakeview Habitat in Bengaluru

Tuesday, February 18, 2020
     
A massive fire broke out behind Prestige Lakeview Habitat in Bengaluru on Tuesday, billowing thick black smoke to a few miles.

Bengaluru Updated on: February 18, 2020 16:39 IST
Image Source : ANI

A massive fire broke out behind Prestige Lakeview Habitat in Bengaluru on Tuesday, billowing thick black smoke to a few miles. The fire tenders on the spot, doused it within half an hour of fire fighting operations.

No major damage has been reported as the fire was limited to dry grass and littered garbage at the site.

Also, no casualties have been reported during the incident. 

