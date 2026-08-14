Health Minister JP Nadda admitted to AIIMS Delhi after complaining of uneasiness

New Delhi:

Union Health Minister JP Nadda was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after he experienced uneasiness, the hospital said on Friday.

Nadda, 65, was admitted to the hospital on Thursday and underwent several medical examinations, including a coronary angiography.

According to AIIMS, the Union minister is currently stable and remains under observation in the Department of Cardiology.

"Shri J.P. Nadda, Hon’ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, was evaluated for uneasiness with tests, including a coronary angiography, on the evening of 13th August 2026. He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the Dept of Cardiology", an official statement from AIIMS read.

What is a coronary angiography?

Coronary angiography is a medical imaging procedure used to examine the coronary arteries, the blood vessels that supply oxygen-rich blood to the heart.

During the procedure, doctors insert a thin, flexible tube called a catheter into a blood vessel, usually in the wrist or groin, and guide it to the heart. A special contrast dye is then injected into the coronary arteries, and X-ray images are taken to identify any narrowing or blockages.

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