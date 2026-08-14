Virender Baisoya, top drug mafia, brought to India from UAE; Shah hails zero-tolerance policy on narcotics

New Delhi:

Top drug syndicate mafia Virender Baisoya, who is an accused in the Rs 6,000 crore Pune drug case, has been brough back to India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said officials on Friday. The development comes after he was arrested in Dubai.

He was brought back on Air India's AI 4310.

Baisoya is a close associate the main accused, Sandeep Dhunia, who reportedly managed to travel to Pakistan from Dubai. Baisoya was under the scanner of Indian agencies and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had earlier issued a red corner notice against him.

His extradition is a major success for India, with the Centre launching a massive crackdown on drugs across the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the development and said the Modi government is relentlessly tracking down drug traffickers hiding abroad and "destroying their entire ecosystem with a ruthless approach".

"Creating a new milestone in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics, the NCB secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE," Shah said in a post on X (previously Twitter).

"By tracing the criminal through a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach, our agencies have once again proven that no matter where drug traffickers hide, they cannot escape the long arm of Indian law," he added.

Wanted fugitive Vishakha Rathod deported from UAE

Baisoya's deportation comes over a week after wanted fugitive Vishakha Rathod, the wife of Avinash Rathod who is the mastermind of a Rs 88 crore fraud, was flown to India from the UAE. Vishakha was a subject of an Interpol Red Notice and was brought to Maharashtra's Pune on August 3.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in a statement earlier, said Vishakha is an accused in a criminal conspiracy to lure investors into depositing money in multiple schemes by promising assured fixed monthly returns.

For her deportation, the central probe agency worked closely with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and UAE's authorities after which she was after which a Red Corner Notice was issued against her by the Interpol that led to her arrest.

Currently, she remains in the custody of the Maharashtra Police.

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