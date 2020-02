Fire breaks out in Greater Noida Greno West Elegant Villa society A fire has erupted in a residential complex in Greater Noida Greno West Eligent Villa society. The fire broke out in Block B of the Greno West Eligent Villa society.

Image Source : INDIA TV Fire erupted in a Greater Noida residential society A fire has erupted in a residential complex in Greater Noida Greno West Eligent Villa society. The fire broke out in Block B of the Greno West Eligent Villa society. More to follow. (Inputs from India TV reporter Harendra) greater noida

fire