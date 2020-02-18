Fire breaks out in chemical factory near Mumbai

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Dombivali near Mumbai. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Earlier on Monday, a level III fire broke out at GST Bhavan at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Mumbai's Mazgaon area. At least five fire tenders were deployed to battle the blaze even as thick clouds of smoke billowed out of the upper two floors. The fire was later brought under control by the fire tenders.

There were no reports of any casualties in the incident. The fire broke out on the 8th floor of the GST Bhavan and gutted the 9th floor as well.