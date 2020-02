Image Source : FILE Kolkata: Fire breaks out in Rajabazar area (Representational Image)

A massive fire broke out in a cluster of shanties in the Rajabazar area in central Kolkata on Sunday, officials said. Twelve fire tenders were battling the flames that broke out around 2.10 pm in the Chaulpatti area, they said. There was no report of any casualty or injury, official sources said.

There was no threat of the blaze spreading to adjacent buildings, they said, adding that a part of the stretch was cordoned off.

The incident disrupted vehicular movements in the area as traffic was diverted.

