Delhi: House collapses in CR Park, two feared trapped under debris

A house collapses in CR Park (Chittaranjan Park), two persons feared trapped under the debris. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 16, 2020 15:59 IST
Delhi: House collapses in CR Park, two feared trapped under

An under-construction house collapses in South Delhi's CR Park (Chittaranjan Park) on Sunday. Two persons feared trapped under the debris. 

The Fire Department said five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after it received information about the incident at 2.13 pm.

Two persons are feared trapped under the debris, a senior fire official said.

