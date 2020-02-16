Delhi: House collapses in CR Park, two feared trapped under debris

An under-construction house collapses in South Delhi's CR Park (Chittaranjan Park) on Sunday. Two persons feared trapped under the debris.

The Fire Department said five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after it received information about the incident at 2.13 pm.

Two persons are feared trapped under the debris, a senior fire official said.

Delhi: A house collapses in CR Park (Chittaranjan Park), two persons feared trapped under the debris. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/BATj68stEt — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand: House collapses in Almora’s Jhajjar village; four injured

ALSO READ | Balcony of house collapses in Delhi's Mukundpur, 2 girls injured