Uttarakhand: House collapses in Almora’s Jhajjar village; four injured

Image Source : ANI House collapses in Almora’s Jhajjar village

At least four people including two minors have been injured while several others including a woman are feared to be trapped as a house collapsed in Jhajjar village of Almora district, Uttarakhand, following heavy rainfall in the area.

The residents named Hema Devi (23), Chandra Shekhar (4) Nirmal Joshi (1.5) and Pankaj Joshi (16) have been injured. Bhawna Joshi (20) is feared to be trapped under the debris. The authorities are making an effort to rescue those who are feared to be trapped.

Uttarakhand: Four injured & several feared trapped, after a house collapsed in Almora’s Jhajjar village, following heavy rainfall in the area. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/dNz5G2T4DM — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in several parts of Uttrakhand for the past few days and have caused widespread destruction. Massive landslides, washing away of houses, roads and bridges and severe damage to livelihood and crops have been triggered amid heavy downpour.

There seems to be no respite for residents of the hilly state as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the likelihood of very heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand on September 3 and 4.

(With inputs from ANI)

