Delhi: 2 dead, several injured after 4-storey building collapses in Seelampur

Delhi: Two dead, several injured after 4-storey building collapses in Seelampur

At least two people, including a 22-year-old girl, died and several others were left injured after a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area Monday night.

According to senior Delhi Fire Service official, information about the building collapse was received at 11.29 pm following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

#UPDATE Delhi Police: Two people died & three were injured in collapse of a four-storey building in Seelampur. https://t.co/E1k1M5VBNi pic.twitter.com/qrMbV7FHEI — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

Several people are feared trapped under the debris, he said, adding that rescue operation is underway.

The official said that the girl, identified as Heena, died in the incident. "My sister was killed in the incident," Danish, Heena's brother, told reporters. Six persons have so far taken out of the debris, he added.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when some people had gathered on the ground floor of the under-construction building to attend a function organised by some locals.

