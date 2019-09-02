91-year-old locked in a fridge, kidnapped from South Delhi's GK-2; domestic help is the main suspect

Image Source : INDIA TV Greater Kailash kidnapping case: Krishan Khosla, 91, was locked in a fridge and transported in a pick-up truck.

A sensational case of kidnapping has emerged from South Delhi's posh Greater Kailash 2 area. The Delhi Police is in search of domestic help who is believed to have kidnapped a 91-year-old man.

The case has shocked the people nearby because of the modus operandi of the accused, who worked as domestic help. Krishna Khosla, 91, [in the pic above] was first drugged and then locked inside a fridge and taken away, the police believe. We are not mentioning the house number to ensure that reporting doesn't come in way of the police investigation.

Delhi Police has registered a case of kidnapping. Sources have told India TV that police has launched a massive hunt for the accused domestic help whose name is Kishan. Kishan, according to police, is the chief suspect in the kidnapping. Delhi Police is also probing whether Kishan was helped by other people in the kidnapping.

Police are also confident of cracking the case soon.

The domestic help Kishan locked the 91-year-old Krishan Khosla in a fridge and used a pick-up truck to transport.

