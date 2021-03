Image Source : AP A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi.

New Delhi on Wednesday reported 536 new cases of coronavirus including 319 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total caseload in the national capital now stands at 6,45,025 out of which 6,31,375 have recovered. A total of 10,948 have lost lives due to the contagious disease while 2,702 cases of Covid-19 are still active in the city.

