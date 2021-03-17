60 per cent of all active cases concentrated in Maharashtra: Health Ministry

Image Source : AP 60 per cent of Covid cases cominig from Maharashtra.

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday briefed on the Covid situation in the country saying that 60 per cent of active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra. Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a video conference with chief ministers of states, discussing the covid situation and conveying to the leaders that the country has to avoid, stop the second coronavirus wave from emerging.

Addressing a presser, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the lowest point of new COVID19 cases was 9 February. Today, nearly 43 per cent week-on-week increase in new COVID-19 cases and nearly 37 per cent week on week increase in new deaths.

Speaking on the matter, Dr VK Paul, Member (health) NITI Aayog, said today's most important development was that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a detailed discussion with states and Union Territories on COVID-19 situation and vaccination.

The Prime Minister during his meeting with all CMs said that testing, clinical care facilities need to be strengthened in Tier 2 and 3 cities, Paul added.

