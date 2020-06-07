Image Source : PTI Delhi reports 1,282 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hrs; death toll mounts to 812

Delhi on Sunday reported 1,282 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the national capital is now at 28,936, including 17,125 active cases, 10,999 recovered/discharged/migrated and 812 deaths.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to more than 27,500 while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 761.

The highest single-day spike in fresh cases -- 1,513 -- was recorded on June 3.

Earlier today, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that hospitals, except those run by the Centre will only treat patients from the national capital.

"Over 90 per cent people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, it has been decided that government and private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital," Kejriwal said at an online press conference.

