Saturday, January 13, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Cold wave grips North India, several trains, flights delayed due low visibility

Cold wave grips North India, several trains, flights delayed due low visibility

North India has been reeling under severe cold for the last several weeks, thus affecting the train and flight services in the national capital.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Published on: January 13, 2024 9:32 IST
Train status, trains delayed, trains running late, flights delayed, Delhi cold wave, Delhi winters
Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Several trains were delayed in the national capital region due to dense fog on Saturday morning. As the city woke up this morning, visibility was limited due to thick cover of fog. Railway services have been continuously affected for the last several days due to the cold wave in North India.

The severe weather conditions have also affected the flight services in New Delhi.

Over 20 trains were delayed by up to six hours on Friday owing to the weather-related conditions in the national capital.

Meanwhile, parts of the national capital and its surrounding areas were covered in a thick blanket of fog as temperature dipped to 5.4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. Due to the fog cover, the visibility levels in Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport area reduced to zero on Friday morning. 

 

ALSO READ | IndiGo’s Mumbai-Guwahati flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka due to fog

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News