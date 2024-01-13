Cold wave grips North India, several trains, flights delayed due low visibility

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Several trains were delayed in the national capital region due to dense fog on Saturday morning. As the city woke up this morning, visibility was limited due to thick cover of fog. Railway services have been continuously affected for the last several days due to the cold wave in North India.

The severe weather conditions have also affected the flight services in New Delhi.

Over 20 trains were delayed by up to six hours on Friday owing to the weather-related conditions in the national capital.

Meanwhile, parts of the national capital and its surrounding areas were covered in a thick blanket of fog as temperature dipped to 5.4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. Due to the fog cover, the visibility levels in Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport area reduced to zero on Friday morning.

