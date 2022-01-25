Delhi to record lowest maximum temperature today, coldest day of season: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A motorist wrapped in woolen clothes rides as people warm themselves by a small fire on the roadside, during a cold winter morning

Highlights As per the IMD, Delhi will record the coldest day of season today.

At 14:30 hours today, the IMD recorded temperature -2 to -3 degrees lower than Monday.

IMD has also warned of severe cold wave in parts Punjab Haryana and Delhi NCR.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the national capital will record the lowest maximum temperature and thus, the coldest day of this season as per the trend. As per the weather body, at 14:30 hours as of today, the temperature recorded was -2 to -3 degrees lower than what was recorded on Monday during the hours. It is likely to be 12 to 13 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecasting agency predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.

"Cold day in some parts with Severe Cold day conditions in isolated pockets over West Madhya Pradesh during next 3-4 days; Cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West UP during next 2 days," IMD said in a tweet.

Senior IMD scientist, RK Jenamani, on Monday, said that the cold wave will intensify in Delhi after January 26. He also said that no rain is predicted in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana till February 2 now.

Notably, Delhi had recorded its highest rainfall in January in 122 years after the city received 88.2 mm of rain on Sunday.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News